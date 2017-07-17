Ekta Kapoor on producing Kedarnath: Sara Ali Khan-Sushant Singh Rajput pairing adds an edge to the film

Ekta Kapoor to produce Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan’s film Kedarnath. Ekta Kapoor to produce Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan’s film Kedarnath.

Ekta Kapoor has been busy with the promotions of Lipstick Under My Burkha, a film which has stirred some strong emotions and a lot of controversy across the nation. But as the film is heading for its release, Ekta has made the announcement for her next project too. The Queen of Television will be joining hands with KriArj Entertainment and director Abhishek Kapoor on their upcoming Kedarnath, which will star Sushant Singh Rajput and debutant Sara Ali Khan.

Before the film went on floors, Ekta mulled on a number of ideas with her cousin ‘Gattu’ aka Abhishek Kapoor but none of it materialised. “When we heard the story, we knew this was it. It’s Sara’s debut opposite Sushant. That makes it a fresh pair and adds an edge to the project. Kedarnath is an emotional and riveting tale that blends India’s beauty with a love story from the heartland, “says Ekta. Kedarath is a love story set in the course of a pilgrimage in the hilly terrains of Kedarnath will go on floors in August. The film showcases the backdrop of one of the most prominent Lord Shiva shrines.

Arjun N Kapoor of KriArj Entertainment is elated to join hands with Ekta and Abhishek and truly believes that the two will be putting their best foot forward to create something wonderful. “We’re glad to team up with them,” he said.

Virendra Arora of KriArj Entertainment signed off saying, “It was a matter of time before Balaji Motion Pictures and KriArj Entertainment joined hands and nothing better than Kedarnath for that. Shobha and Ekta Kapoor are inspiring figures. We take pride in joining forces with them and can’t wait to take the film on floors. Abhishek, we’re confident, will create something special for the audience.”

Meanwhile, Ekta is promoting Lipstick Under My Burkha, which stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Ratna Pathak Shah and others in the lead roles. The film is scheduled for a July 21 release.

