Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga: Sonam Kapoor is excited about her first shot with father Anil Kapoor, see photo

Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor are excited to share the screen space for the first time in their next film, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. Sonam announced her new film going on the floors by sharing a picture of the clap from its sets. On Instagram, she wrote along, “Ek Ladki ko dekha! My first shot with my father after 10 years in this industry! Thank you @shellychopradhar for writing something compelling enough for me to take the plunge and thank you #vidhuvinodchopra for making it happen!”

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is a line from the popular song from Sonam’s father Anil kapoor’s iconic film 1942: A Love Story that also starred Manisha Koirala in the lead role.

Sonam Kapoor had few days back, also tweeted, “Looking forward to being your on-screen daughter @AnilKapoor .@foxstarhindi presents ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’ releasing Oct 12! Produced by #VidhuVinodChopra & #RajkumarHiraniFilms. Best of luck #ShellyChopraDhar on her directorial debut! @RajkummarRao @iam_juhi #ELKDTAL.” To this, Anil Kapoor had posted an interesting reply – “There was a time when you flatly refused to work with me & now look where we are! 😜 You must be looking forward, but I’m nervous as hell! @sonamakapoor #ELKDTAL.”

Interestingly, the year of 2018 is like fam-jam for Anil. He would also be seen in Abhinav Bindra’s biopic, which stars his son Harshvardhan Kapoor. His two kids – Sonam and Harsh have always shared how self-obsessed Anil is. So, it would be interesting to see if Anil takes away the attention from his kids in the respective films.

It’s a moment of nostalgia & of firsts! Thrilled to work with @iam_juhi again & with @sonamakapoor for the very 1st time in #ShellyChopraDhar‘s ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’! Out on October 12!!!@RajkummarRao #ELKDTAL @foxstarhindi #VidhuVinodChopra #RajkumarHiraniFilms — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 25, 2018

There was a time when you flatly refused to work with me & now look where we are! 😜 You must be looking forward, but I’m nervous as hell! @sonamakapoor #ELKDTAL http://t.co/XfvZ2Pd2GU — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 25, 2018

Can you believe it’s been 11 yrs!!! You were an incredible co-star then & I can’t wait to work with you again 😊 #ELKDTAL http://t.co/ZTyv3ZzKg5 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 25, 2018

The film, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, also stars Juhi Chawla and Rajkummar Rao in pivotal roles. Juhi had expressed her excitement of joining the cast and sharing screen space with Anil Kapoor yet again. To this Anil had replied, “Can you believe it’s been 11 yrs!!! You were an incredible co-star then & I can’t wait to work with you again.”

The film will be releasing on October 12 this year.

