Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga brings Anil Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor together on silver screen; release date announced

The release date of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga is October 12. The release date of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga is October 12.

Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor are all set to share screen space for the first time in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga. A family drama, which also stars Juhi Chawla and Rajkummar Rao, the film has been in news for a while now. Anil Kapoor recently announced the release date of the film on Twitter and shared, “It’s a moment of nostalgia & of firsts! Thrilled to work with @iam_juhi again & with @sonamakapoor for the very 1st time in #ShellyChopraDhar’s ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’! Out on October 12!!! @RajkummarRao #ELKDTAL @foxstarhindi #VidhuVinodChopra #RajkumarHiraniFilms.”

The release date of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga is October 12 and the film also marks the directorial debut film of Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s sister, Shelly Chopra Dhar.

Sonam Kapoor also tweeted, “Looking forward to being your on-screen daughter @AnilKapoor .@foxstarhindi presents ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’ releasing Oct 12! Produced by #VidhuVinodChopra & #RajkumarHiraniFilms. Best of luck #ShellyChopraDhar on her directorial debut! @RajkummarRao @iam_juhi #ELKDTAL,” and in a reply Anil posted, “There was a time when you flatly refused to work with me & now look where we are! 😜 You must be looking forward, but I’m nervous as hell! @sonamakapoor #ELKDTAL.”

Juhi Chawla also shared her excitement for the film and posted, “Here’s to an exciting beginning with @AnilKapoor @sonamakapoor @RajkummarRao in #ShellyChopraDhar’s directorial debut ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’ presented by @FoxStarHindi produced by #VidhuVinodChopra & #RajkumariHiraniFilms! Releasing on October 12! #ELKDTAL.” It seems that Anil is really excited to work with Juhi after a long long time and thus he tweeted, “Can you believe it’s been 11 yrs!!! You were an incredible co-star then & I can’t wait to work with you again 😊 #ELKDTAL.”

See tweets of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga stars Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and Rajkummar Rao:

It’s a moment of nostalgia & of firsts! Thrilled to work with @iam_juhi again & with @sonamakapoor for the very 1st time in #ShellyChopraDhar‘s ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’! Out on October 12!!!@RajkummarRao #ELKDTAL @foxstarhindi #VidhuVinodChopra #RajkumarHiraniFilms — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 25, 2018

There was a time when you flatly refused to work with me & now look where we are! 😜 You must be looking forward, but I’m nervous as hell! @sonamakapoor #ELKDTAL http://t.co/XfvZ2Pd2GU — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 25, 2018

Can you believe it’s been 11 yrs!!! You were an incredible co-star then & I can’t wait to work with you again 😊 #ELKDTAL http://t.co/ZTyv3ZzKg5 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 25, 2018

A story I’m kicked about 🎬 A @foxstarhindi presentation; ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’, produced by #VidhuVinodChopra & #RajkumarHiraniFilms releases on Oct 12! Best wishes to our debut director #ShellyChopraDhar! @AnilKapoor @sonamakapoor @iam_juhi Can’t wait to join u guys — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) January 25, 2018

On January 24, trade guru Taran Adarsh had shared, “Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s new film #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga… Marks directorial debut of Shelly Chopra Dhar… Co-produced by Fox Star… Filming begins today.”

Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s new film #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga… Marks directorial debut of Shelly Chopra Dhar… Co-produced by Fox Star… Filming begins today. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 24, 2018

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga is a popular song from 1942: A Love Story that starred Anil Kapoor in the lead role.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd