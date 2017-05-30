Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana director Suneel Darshan gives Bollywood launch to new singer

Suneel Darshan with his son Shiv Darshan who wil star in his next movie Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana. Suneel Darshan with his son Shiv Darshan who wil star in his next movie Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana.

Suneel Darshan’s new directorial Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha will be the launchpad for new singer Yaseer Desai.

Composer Nadeem of Nadeem-Shravan fame has composed the music for the romantic mystery movie, which has Yaseer and the celebrated singer Palak Muchhal as its voice.

Darshan said in a statement: “Nadeem’s genre of music demanded a fresh voice for the film. His earlier era of work was predominant with Kumar Sanu and so his melodies in ‘Ek Haseena Thi…’ needed a voice that would convey the nostalgia and pain that the character has to portray.”

“During the audition process, I coincidentally ran into Yaseer’s voice which I found to be really fascinating. Since the movie features a young cast, Nadeem and I were looking for a fresh voice. Every audition we did with him would draw me deeper into his voice making me believe that Yaseer is the voice of the film.

“When you journey through the music of the movie, you will understand why we signed him as the singer. I’m proud to launch him as the singer through my film.”

Talking about Palak, known for Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Jumme Ki Raat, Darshan said: “She is a celebrated singer with so many awards to her credit. My relationship with Palak goes beyond that of a filmmaker and a singer. She is like my daughter.

“It goes back to years ago when she first came to Mumbai when she was popular with her stage shows. Her dedication and focus are tremendous and sharp. It’s an exclusive album for her also because she has crooned songs of different moods, emotions, and genres. She is the female voice of the film.”

Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha features Darshan’s son Shiv Darshan. He is also introducing Natasha Fernandes to the glamour of Bollywood.

