Tezaab director N Chandra calls Jacqueline Fernandez’s Ek Do Teen a “sex act”

A few days ago, the makers of Baaghi 2 released a recreated version of Madhuri Dixit’s iconic Ek Do Teen number, featuring actor Jacqueline Fernandez. While the song’s video has garnered more than 19 million views on YouTube, looks like the makers of the original song are not particularly happy with the new rehashed version. Tezaab director N Chandra and choreographer Saroj Khan, the people behind the original song, have slammed the Jacqueline version calling it a “sex act.”

In an interview to The Quint, director N Chandra shared how when he saw the new song, he thought it was “crass beyond imagination.” Expressing his concern, Chandra said, “I can’t believe they’ve done this to Ek do teen. It’s crass beyond imagination. And Jacqueline Fernandez doing Madhuri Dixit’s number? Give me a break! It’s like turning the Central Park into a botanical garden. Madhuri danced with such grace and innocence. This number is like a sex act.”

Chandra also shares how choreographer Saroj Khan harshly expressed her disappointment to him when they met for late actor Sridevi’s prayer meeting. He clarifies that the song irked Khan so much that she just had to vent her anger out even at such a grave occasion. The two even plan on taking legal action against the team.

Baaghi 2’s Ek Do Teen number had hit the internet on March 19 and has been the top trending video on YouTube ever since. Voiced by Shreya Ghoshal, the new song has been recreated by Sandeep Shirodkar and choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

