Eid Mubarak: From Amitabh Bachchan to Shahid Kapoor, Bollywood’s warmest Eid wishes for you

Eid-Ul-Fitr is finally here after a month’s long wait and we couldn’t be any happier. Celebrating this festival that brings peace and harmony, Bollywood celebrities have also sent out their warmest Eid wishes to their fans. Popular celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Anupam Kher, Farhan Akhtar, Rishi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan among others, have taken to social media to put up some amazing Eid posts that can’t be missed.

While Amitabh Bachchan posted an ‘Eid Mubarak’ picture on Twitter, Abhishek put one on Insatgram. Varun Dhawan, Swara Bhaskar, Yami Gautam, Rana Daggubati and Farhan Akhtar also sent out their heartfelt wishes. Veteran actor Shabana Azmi called Eid the official Gluttony day, reminding us of biryani and korma and wrote, “Eid Mubarak sabko.Bring on d Biryani and d Sheer Qorma. Its the official Gluttony Day.If you don’t pass out with Food Qorma tto Eid nahi hui😜”

Here’s Rishi Kapoor’s heartfelt wish, “Here comes another greeting from the heart!” Mubarakan actor Anil Kapoor wrote, “Wishing you all a very Happy Eid, And hoping that all the things you wish for will be yours through out the year! Eid Mubarak.”

Bhumi Pednekar who is going to appear opposite Akshay Kumar in Toilet Ek Prem Katha, tweeted, “Eid Mubarak my lovelies, may you have love, light and peace.” Huma Qureshi tweeted, “Eid Mubarak. May Allah bless everyone. Wishing everyone peace, love, safety, good health, enough food to eat and loved ones always near. Ameen.”

Anupam Kher who will next be seen in The Accidental Prime Minister tweeted, “Eid Mubarak to all. Love, peace and happiness always.” Popular music composer duo, Salim-Sulaiman took the opportunity to give their fans a special treat and released their new song, Zikr on social media while wishing them.

Check the Eid Mubarak wishes of the celebs here:

T 2466 – Eid Mubarak pic.twitter.com/hDUMh2wCNY — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 25, 2017

Eid mubarak to all. ❤️ — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) June 26, 2017

Here comes another greeting from the heart! pic.twitter.com/LHcgfFSblm — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 25, 2017

Eid Mubarak sabko.Bring on d Biryani and d Sheer Qorma.Its the official Gluttony Day.If you don’t pass out with Food Qorma tto Eid nahi hui😜 — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) June 26, 2017

Wishing you all a very happy Eid, And hoping that all the things you wish for will be yours through out the year!! #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/mMtiguDNoA — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 26, 2017

Wishing everyone Eid Mubarak on this special day! Love, peace and happiness to all! #swasthrahomastraho pic.twitter.com/17aZ83QTTs — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) June 26, 2017

Eid Mubarak🌙 May Allah bless everyone..Wishing everyone peace,love,safety, good health,enough food to eat & loved ones always near.. Ameen — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) June 26, 2017

Happy Eid everyone! Love and peace… save me some sevaiin!!!!! :) 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/KNyqps1and — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 26, 2017

Eid Mubarak to all .. 😊 — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) June 25, 2017

May this Eid bring lots of happiness & may you celebrate it with all the loved ones who are the reason for all your happiness #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/pWiLnfamkB — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) June 25, 2017

Here’s wishing an Eid Mubarak to everyone from our side.

