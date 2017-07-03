Dutt biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor to release as per schedule in March 2018: Rajukummar Hirani

Sanjay Dutt biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor will release in March 2018. Sanjay Dutt biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor will release in March 2018.

Filmmaker Rajukummar Hirani has said his next directorial venture, a biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, will release as per schedule on March 30 next year. There were reports that the biopic would have a box office clash with Salman Khan’s next on Eid 2018. “All these are baseless rumours. The film will release as per schedule in March 2018,” Hirani said in a statement.

Ranbir, who is currently busy promoting his production Jagga Jasoos, will be seen in six different looks in the film. The biographical drama, written and directed by Hirani,

is produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The movie is part of a three-film deal signed by Fox Star Studios with Hirani and Chopra.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor who is gearing up for his next release Jagga Jasoos spoke about the film. “I had to be patient with the film. There was so much being written about it, mostly in a negative light, so to fight back these things and focus on the work was a big issue. But Basu is so much fun, it all went smoothly. Of course, we had a lot of these moments. All three of us (including co-star Katrina Kaif) used to discuss, what is happening in the film, what we should do. But in the end, you have to go back to the first moment when you heard the story and were moved. If you remember that feeling as an actor, it keeps you going,” Ranbir told PTI.

