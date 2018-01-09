Exclusive: Ranbir Kapoor to shoot a special promotional video with Sanjay Dutt for his biopic, and we know all about it

Ranbir Kapoor will portray the role of Sanjay Dutt in his biopic. Ranbir Kapoor will portray the role of Sanjay Dutt in his biopic.

The release date of one of the most awaited biopic’s of the year based on actor Sanjay Dutt’s life has been pushed to June 29, 2018, which is exactly one month before the actor turns 59. Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Sanjay’s role in the film, has been working hard to get into the skin of the character to essay the life of the ‘Khalnayak’ of Bollywood. Now, as the shoot is almost done with some minor patchwork left, the team has already begun work on the promotions of the movie.

A source close to the film has told Indianexpress.com, that director Rajkumar Hirani wants a special promotional video, which will have Ranbir Kapoor in conversation with Sanjay Dutt. “The idea is to get the audience into a zone where they will know about Dutt a bit more closely through this candid conversation. This will help set the tempo of the film. Sanjay Dutt is an affable person and is carefree and candid about his life. So a no holds bar peek into his life will obviously be a great watch especially when Ranbir who is playing Sanjay onscreen will be asking the questions.”

Actor Ranbir Kapoor who is playing the titular role was not just director Rajkumar Hirani but also Sanjay Dutt’s first choice to essay his life on screen. Ranbir spent time with Dutt to get the nitty gritties of his personality right to be able to depict the character as close to possible. Raju Hirani, who has worked with Dutt on films like Munna Bhai MBBS and Lage Raho Munna Bhai and also his last PK, was planning for a long time to bring Sanjay dutt’s roller coaster life journey on the silver screen but was waiting for Dutt to get out of the prison post finishing his jail term stepping out as a free man. His walking out of the Yerwada Jail, Pune on 25th February 2016 was the first scene that was shot for this film.

The shoot for the promotional video is tentatively happening by the end of February in Mumbai. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor in the Vidhu Vinod Chopra film.

