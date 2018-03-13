Dulquer Salmaan and Sonam Kapoor’s The Zoya Factor to release in April next year

The Zoya Factor: Dulquer Salmaan and Sonam Kapoor will start shooting for the film in August. The Zoya Factor: Dulquer Salmaan and Sonam Kapoor will start shooting for the film in August.

North meets the south as Hindi film actor Sonam Kapoor and Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan come together for the screen adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s best-selling novel The Zoya Factor. While the film is yet to go on floors, the lead actors have done a photoshoot for it that will leave movie buffs across the country excited. Dulquer Salmaan, the hit churning machine from Kerala, will set his foot in Bollywood with Ronnie Screwala’s Karwaan, which also stars Irrfan Khan and Mithila Palkar. After Karwaan, the actor will be seen in Abhishek Sharma directorial The Zoya Factor.

In the photo, shared by Neerja star Sonam on her official Twitter handle, she along with Dulquer is posing with a copy of the novel with the name of their characters mentioned on it. Also, the actor who plays an advertising agent Zoya Singh Solanki in the movie has announced the release date of the film too. Bankrolled by Fox Star Studios, the love story will hit the theatres next year on April 5. “Super happy to be a part of this unique story #ZoyaFactor an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s bestseller. Releasing on April 5, 2019! Directed by #AbhishekSharma, co-starring @dulQuer @foxstarhindi #AdlabsFilms,” tweeted Sonam.

Dulquer Salmaan also shared the photo with the caption, “Now this one is really special for me! Introducing #ZoyaFactor a movie based on Anuja Chauhan’s bestseller. Releasing on April 5, 2019! Co-starring @sonamakapoor, directed by #AbhishekSharma. #AdlabsFilms @foxstarhindi.”

Talking about the film, director Abhishek Sharma of Tere Bin Laden fame told Mumbai Mirror, “Cricket woven into a rom-com and touching on superstition and luck, it’s an amazing book for a screen adaptation. The book has many layers, characters and tracks, so it took Neha Rakesh Sharma some time to pen a tight screenplay and Pradhuman Singh to write the dialogues. Now, we’ve gone back to Anuja who’s happy with the script to polish it and work on additional dialogues as nobody knows the characters better than her.”

Zoya Factor is about a Rajput girl named Zoya Singh Solanki who meets the Indian Cricket Team through her job as an executive in an advertising agency and ends up becoming a lucky charm for the team in the 2010 Cricket World Cup. Eventually, Zoya falls for skipper Nikhil Khoda who doesn’t believe in luck and superstitions.

The filmmaker also mentioned how he was convinced about casting Dulquer in the role of Indian cricket team captain Nikhil Khoda after watching the trailer of his superhit film OK Kanmani. “I knew immediately that this was the boy we were looking for. In the book, Nikhil is from the North but in our film, he hails from the South but speaks good Hindi,” he said.

