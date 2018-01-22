Confirmed! Dulquer Salmaan to star opposite Sonam Kapoor in film adaptation of Zoya Factor

Dulquer Salmaan, predominantly seen in Malayalam films, has been finalised as the lead actor opposite Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor for the big screen adaptation of author Anuja Chauhan’s ‘Zoya Factor’. Dulquer Salmaan, predominantly seen in Malayalam films, has been finalised as the lead actor opposite Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor for the big screen adaptation of author Anuja Chauhan’s ‘Zoya Factor’.

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan, predominantly seen in Malayalam films, has been finalised as the lead actor opposite Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor for the big screen adaptation of author Anuja Chauhan’s ‘Zoya Factor’. The love story will go on floors later this year and will be helmed by Abhishek Sharma of Tere Bin Laden fame.

Zoya Factor is being produced by Fox Star Studios and Sonam acquired the right of the book. A source close to the the production house confirmed about Dulquer’s involvement with the project. “He is on board but we will make an official announcement about him and the film in a week or so. We are waiting for Padmaavat (row) to settle down (the film releases this Friday) and after that we will announce the film,” the insider told indianexpress.com.

Zoya Factor is about a Rajput girl named Zoya Singh Solanki who meets the Indian Cricket Team through her job as an executive in an advertising agency and ends up becoming a lucky charm for the team in the 2010 Cricket World Cup. Last year at the second edition of MAMI Word to Screen Market, Sonam confirmed that she would star in the film. “It is a beautiful love story. It is about cricket, love and Zoya. I am very excited about being a part of it,” the actor had said.

Zoya Factor will mark Dulquer’s second Bollywood outing after his Hindi debut Karwan, which is yet to release. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, the film also stars Irrfan Khan, Kirti Kharbanda and debutant Mithila Palkar. The film will arrive in theatres later this year.

