Dulquer Salmaan’s Bollywood debut film is titled Karwan

We informed you earlier that Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan is all set for his Bollywood debut, and the actor who has delivered noteworthy performances in films like Bangalore Days, Charlie and O Kadhal Kanmani will be sharing the screen with none other than Irrfan Khan. This film, directed by Akarsh Khurana and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, is titled Karwan and it recently went on floors.

The film is believed to be a road trip film which traces the story of two unlikely friends. The actors will be traveling across Ooty and Kochi for a month-long schedule. Not much is known about Irrfan and Dulquer’s characters, but we know that the film is a situational comedy.

Now that the first look of Karwan is revealed, we see Irrfan clad in a kurta with traditional jacket and hat whereas Dulquer can be seen sporting a simple shirt.

See photos of Dulquer Salmaan and Irrfan Khan as they stars shooting for their film Karwan:

The film also stars web sensation Mithila Parkar. Yes, this is the same girl who appeared in the popular web series Girl In The City and Little Things.

The film also marks the directorial debut of Humshakals and Krrish 3 screenwriter Akarsh Khurana. He has reportedly co-written the script with the dialogue writer of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and 2 States Hussain Dalal.

Reportedly, Abhishek Bachchan was the first choice for Dulquer’s part, but unfortunately, he had to opt out as the schedule was clashing with JP Dutta’s comeback film Paltan.

