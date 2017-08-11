Dulquer Salmaan all set to make his Bollywood debut

Dulquer Salmaan is all set to appear in a Ronnie Screwvala production. Dulquer Salmaan is all set to appear in a Ronnie Screwvala production.

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan, who has delivered noteworthy performances in films like Bangalore Days, Charlie and O Kadhal Kanmani, is all set to enter Bollywood with a Ronnie Screwvala production. The movie also stars Irrfan Khan and Mithila Parkar.

The film also marks the directorial debut of Humshakals and Krrish 3 screenwriter Akarsh Khurana. He has reportedly co-written the script with the dialogue writer of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and 2 States Hussain Dalal for this yet-to-be-titled project.

Also starring in the movie is web sensation Mithila Parkar. Yes, this is the same girl who appeared in the popular web series Girl In The City and Little Things. Reportedly, Abhishek Bachchan was the first choice for Dulquer’s part, but unfortunately, he had to opt out as the schedule was clashing with JP Dutta’s comeback film Paltan. Speaking about the film, director Akarsh told TOI, “It is a light-hearted comedy in which Dulquer Salmaan plays a guy who lives in Bengaluru. The film will go on floors in September first week.”

A source told another leading tabloid that the plot will see Dulquer and Irrfan as friends on a road trip and the film will start its first leg in Kerala.

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan is awaiting the release of Solo and Parava.

