Dubai hands over body, Sridevi funeral today

A day after the Dubai Police said veteran actor Sridevi died of “accidental drowning” in her hotel bathtub after losing consciousness, the Dubai Public Prosecution on Tuesday said it has approved the release of her body to her family after completing a “comprehensive investigation into the circumstances of her death”.

According to an Indian government source, the Dubai Police told Indian diplomats that they “did not suspect any foul play”, and the case has been closed. The body was flown back to Mumbai late Tuesday. The funeral will be held on Wednesday.

“Dubai Public Prosecution has approved the release of the body of the Indian actress Sridevi to her family following the completion of a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances of her death,” said the Dubai Media Office on the official Twitter handle of the media office of the government.

“Dubai Public Prosecution stressed that all regular procedures followed in such cases have been completed. As per the forensic report, the death of the Indian actress occurred due to accidental drowning following loss of consciousness. The case has now been closed,” it said.

“After completion of all local processes, mortal remains of Sridevi are now en route to Mumbai,” tweeted Indian ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Navdeep Suri. He acknowledged the “sterling efforts” of Consul General Vipul and the team at the Indian Consulate. “Thanks to example set by Minister Sushma Swaraj, we quietly do the same for any Indians in distress. We care,” he tweeted.

The veteran actor was found dead in her room at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers hotel on Saturday night.

According to local media reports, family members, including her filmmaker husband Boney Kapoor and stepson Arjun Kapoor, took the body from the morgue to get it embalmed before heading for the Dubai airport for her final journey home.

The Consulate General of India in Dubai also confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that the Dubai Police had given permission to take the body for embalming. “Dubai Police has handed over the Consulate and the family members letters for the release of the mortal remains of the Indian cinema icon Sridevi Boney Kapoor so that they can proceed for embalming,” the Indian Consulate tweeted.

On Monday, the Dubai Police had said that Sridevi drowned in her bathtub after she lost consciousness. The case was transferred to the Dubai Public Prosecution, which carried out further investigations and legal procedures followed in such cases, it said.

“Following the completion of post-mortem analysis, Dubai Police headquarters today stated that the death of the Indian actress Sridevi occurred due to drowning in her hotel apartment’s bathtub following loss of consciousness,” it said.

Sridevi was in Dubai for a family wedding and had stayed back after the ceremonies. Her husband had flown back to Mumbai with their younger daughter Khushi, but returned to Dubai to surprise her, reports said.

