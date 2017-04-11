Drive: Jacqueline Fernandez to play a street racer opposite Sushant Singh Rajput

Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen romancing Sushant Singh Rajput in Karan Johar’s Drive. Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen romancing Sushant Singh Rajput in Karan Johar’s Drive.

Imagine the hot and glamorous Jacqueline Fernandez taking on a racing track and killing many not with her looks but with the speed. This is exactly what she is set to do in her new film. So all you Jacky fans, get ready to see the actor stealing the show as a street racer, in Karan Johar’s upcoming project Drive opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. If you doubt her talents as a racer, then we must tell you that the Housefull 2 actor is a Formula 1 junkie and as a teenager, she followed one of the largest sporting events of Middle East – the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Filmmaker Karan Johar took upon himself the responsibility of giving Bollywood the dreamy pair of Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez. He announced his upcoming project titled Drive in March this year through his Twitter handle. “The FRANCHISE FUN begins….DRIVE directed by @Tarunmansukhani starring @itsSSR and @Asli_Jacqueline starts today!!The first of the series!” wrote KJo. The film which marks the comeback of Dostana director Tarun Mansukhani is supposed to be the first film in a new action franchise.

Also read| Justin Bieber India visit: Jacqueline Fernandez to host the singer, take him on auto ride in Mumbai

Jacqueline who has been a fan of Formula 1 is excited to explore another form of racing and is prepping up for her role by understanding more about street racing. The recently released first promotional still of the movie has left the movie buffs wondering whether it will be a Dhoom kind of a franchise or will it be a desi version of Vin Diesel’s Fast and the Furious.

Apart from Drive, Jacqueline has other interesting projects lined up for 2017. While the actor has completed shooting for Reload opposite Sidharth Malhotra, she is yet to begin the shoot of Judwaa 2 opposite Varun Dhawan.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd