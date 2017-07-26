Drive first poster: Sushant Singh Rajput, Jacqueline Fernandez all set to ‘start, zoom and accelerate’ on March 2

Drive starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez will release on March 2, 2018. Drive starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez will release on March 2, 2018.

Karan Johar’s upcoming production venture Drive starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Sushant Singh Rajput made news when the filmmaker announced it on Twitter early this year. Without revealing much about it, Karan mentioned that it will be the first film in the new action series and later it was said that Jacqueline will play a street racer in the movie. Now, in the latest development, we have got our hands on the release date of this KJo project. The movie will be released on Holi weekend next year on March 2.

Sharing the news on his Twitter account and releasing a poster of the film, Karan wrote, “Start..Zoom..Accelerate..#DRIVE on the 2nd of March 2018 with @itsSSR and @Asli_Jacqueline directed by our DOSTana boy @Tarunmansukhani.” The action thriller marks the directorial comeback of Tarun Mansukhani, whose last silver screen outing Dostana was a hit. In an earlier tweet, he expressed his excitement about his comeback project as he tweeted, “7 years 345 days later… am back on set!!!!”

Jacqueline, who is shooting for Judwaa 2 currently, also shared the first poster of the film. “It’s gonna be a thrilling DRIVE!! #DriveHoli2018 @itsSSR @karanjohar @DharmaMovies @Tarunmansukhani @apoorvamehta18 @foxstarhindi,” wrote Jacky on Twitter. Jacqueline who has been a fan of Formula 1 is excited to explore another form of racing and is prepping up for her role in the film by understanding more about street racing. Meanwhile, Sushant Singh has his hands full of movies for now. The Raabta actor has just returned from NASA after prepping up for his role in Chanda Mama Door Ke which sees him in a never-seen before avatar.

However, with nothing known about the story of Drive, we are excited to see more of the dreamy onscreen pair, Sushant and Jacqueline.

