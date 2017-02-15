Dragon: Ranbir Kapoor’s superhero film has Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt. This is a cast made in heaven

Ayan Mukerji has roped in Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt for his upcoming film Dragon. Ayan Mukerji has roped in Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt for his upcoming film Dragon.

The new-age Bollywood filmmakers have become critical about the right casting in order to make their films riveting. After Zoya Akhtar came up with a fresh on-screen couple Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt for her next directorial, Gully Boy, now Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani director Ayan Mukerji has roped in Amitabh Bachchan for his upcoming film Dragon.

Amitabh will be seen in a pivotal role in the movie. “He has given his nod for the film. It’s a full-fledged role and not a guest appearance. It’s an important role. He will start shooting this year itself,” sources said without giving details of Bachchan’s role. If all the reports turn out to be true then this will be the first time that Amitabh and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen together on the silver screen. Earlier Ranbir did a cameo Amitabh’s Bhootnath Returns. Apart from Amitabh-Ranbir, the movie will also witness Ranbir and Alia Bhatt romancing on-screen for the first time.

The movie has often been called the remake of Hollywood superhero comedy, Deadpool. Talking about his third venture with Ranbir Kapoor after Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and Wake Up Sid, director Ayan Mukerji says his next film with the Barfi actor will feature a character who has a mystical connection with fire. And since fire is the symbol of power, the director tentatively called the film Dragon though he is yet to finalise the title.

The filmmaker also revealed that he will be shooting the movie in August, once Ranbir is done working on Sanjay Dutt biopic. “Ranbir won’t do this film and Dutt simultaneously. He has already begun shooting for Dutt and it should be done by August. That’s when I will start with him and Alia Bhatt,” Mukerji said.

For now, Ranbir is prepping up for Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanjay Dutt biopic and Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Thugs of Hindostan with Aamir Khan and Sarkar 3.

