Doob poster revealed: The Bangladeshi film starring Irrfan Khan is here

Doob poster revealed: The movie is produced by Abdul Aziz and Irrfan Khan. Doob poster revealed: The movie is produced by Abdul Aziz and Irrfan Khan.

Doob: No Bed of Roses starring Irrfan Khan and Nusrat Imrose Tisha, and directed by Mostofa Sarwar Farooki released their first poster and it looks interesting. The drama is about two families that realise their love for each other after the death of the patriarch. The film is said to be loosely based on writer Humayun Ahmed’s life. Many even thought that this was a biopic, which was later denied by the director.

Irrfan will be seen on the silver screen after his splendid performance in Madaari. The film produced by Abdul Aziz and Irrfan Khan under the banners Jaaz Multimedia and Irrfan Khan Films was shot in multiple locations in Bangladesh like Dhaka, Chittagong Hill Tracts, and Sylhet. However, the film has been banned in Bangladesh.

More from the world of Entertainment:

The Inferno actor had even said that he was surprised with this development since the script was initially approved by Bangladesh Film Development Corporation. In fact, even the film was screened for BFDC recently when it had received a ‘No Objection’ certificate.

Also read | Irrfan Khan’s ‘Doob: No Bed of Roses’ banned in Bangladesh

It was a day later that BFDC had cited a letter from Bangladesh Information Ministry as a reason to ban the film from releasing in the country. A film co-produced internationally cannot approach the censor board without the BFDC certificate and director Mostofa, known for his works like Television and Ant Story, will be taking this to the courts to sort out the issue.

In the midst of all this, the release of the poster reiterates the team’s faith in the movie and its release.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd