Don’t write stories keeping actors in mind: Neeraj Pandey

Neeraj Pandey has frequently collaborated with actors Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar and Manoj Bajpayee but the filmmaker says he never creates characters keeping them in mind. “I don’t write anything in particular for any actor be it for Akshay, Anupam or Manoj. The actor has to fit into the part. There is nothing like a tailor-made role for an actor except for ‘Naam Shabana’ where the characters are already in place,” Neeraj said.

“I don’t keep actors in mind. I write the story, then offer it to actors who I feel will be apt,” he adds. Kher and Neeraj have worked together in films like Wednesday, Total Siyapaa, Baby, M S Dhoni: The Untold Story, while Akshay and the director have collaborated for Baby, Special 26 and Rustom.

Neeraj, whose last venture was M S Dhoni: The Untold Story, is planning to take a break from direction and focus on producing films. He is currently geared up for the release of “Baby” spin-off “Naam Shabana” starring Taapsee Pannu in lead role. Neeraj says he is open to make more films under “Baby” franchise if the film works.

“It depends on the feedback for ‘Naam Shabana’. We would love to explore different and more stories.” The film will also feature Akshay and Kher, who will be reprising their roles from “Baby”. Bajpayee and Prithviraj Sukumaran are the new entrants.

Neeraj says he has deliberately shown less portions of Akshay in “Naam Shabana” as he does not want to mislead the audience. “We don’t want to mislead the audience in believing that everyone is part of the film and it’s on the lines of “Baby”. It’s based on her (Taapsee) character it’s a spin-off. She leads the cast,” he adds. The film is scheduled to release on March 31.

