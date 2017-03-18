Don’t think I would have done Munnabhai better than Sanjay Dutt: Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan had rejected his role in Munnabhai apparently due to health issues and the project eventually went to Sanjay Dutt. Shah Rukh Khan had rejected his role in Munnabhai apparently due to health issues and the project eventually went to Sanjay Dutt.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who was initially approached to play the titular role in Munnabhai MBBS, says he couldn’t have done it better than Sanjay Dutt. Producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra had offered it to Shah Rukh but he rejected it apparently due to health issues and the project eventually went to Dutt.

The role of a lovable goon in the Rajkumar Hirani-directed movie turned out to be a turning point in Dutt’s movie career. When asked if he regrets not doing the film, Shah Rukh said, “I think every film is written in an actor’s destiny. I don’t think I would have done it as well as Sanjay Dutt has. I think he was fantastic in the film.”

He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the launch of Bone Marrow Transplant and Birthing Centre, named after his mother, at a super specialty hospital here last evening.

“In Indian cinema doctors are treated like gods. they are the last hope and this part is shown in the films. Today young filmmakers do a lot of research in a way to pass on some message or information about anything related to it (health and disease),” SRK said on role of cinema in creating awareness about diseases.

The 52-year-old actor, who in his over two-decade-long career has suffered several injuries, said one should go for regular health check-ups for the sake of one’s family.

Also read: Sanjay Dutt’s poem which he wrote in jail, to be used in his film Torbaaz

“I had a knee injury during a dance sequence. I am not a surgery junkie, I have had nine or ten surgeries… I still have to to take my stitches off. We all should get rid of ailments and go for regular check ups. We don’t do it but we should for our family and kids.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now