Don’t see anything wrong in Soha Ali Khan wearing a saree: Tiger Shroff

Bollywood stars and trolling, unfortunately, go hand-in-hand nowadays and a recent instance of that was when actor Soha Ali Khan was at the receiving end of some unkind words for wearing a saree at her baby shower. Minutes after the actor, who is expecting her first baby with husband Kunal Kemmu, shared a few pictures from her special day, people began bashing her for her choice of attire for they believe it made her a ‘non-Muslim’.

At an event today, actor Tiger Shroff was asked about his opinion on the unsavory remarks that Soha got, the actor, who himself has been attacked by trolls often, said that while everyone has the right to express his or her opinion and he saw nothing wrong in what Soha wore.

“I wasn’t aware of that. But I think everybody has freedom of speech and the right to do or don’t do whatever they like. Soha mam is a respected actor in the industry and a respected citizen. I don’t think she has done anything wrong by wearing that. I honestly don’t see anything wrong but everybody has their opinions,” Tiger told reporters in Mumbai.

The actor’s media interaction was on the sidelines of the launch of an initiative by P&G Shiksha called ‘Shiksha Superheroes’. Tiger, whose major fan following is among the youth and kids, has joined the initiative. The actor also spoke about the much-speculated impact that Goods and Services Tax (GST) will have on the film industry when it will be levied from next month.

According to GST, theatres who have their ticket prices below Rs 100 are eligible to pay only 18 per cent tax whereas, theatres and multiplexes whose ticket prices are more than Rs 100 are entitled to pay a whopping 28 per cent tax. With its implementation, ticket prices are expected to shoot up. Tiger said that GST is not the “best thing” for the industry.

“I guess in a way ticket prices will increase, keeping that in mind it will definitely make some sort of a difference, in the amount of people who will go and watch films. Right now, I think it’s not the best thing for us but it’s okay. If your fan following is as solid as Salman, Shah Rukh, people will come running to watch your film anyway.”

