Don’t mind playing glam roles: Mugdha Godse

Mugdha Godse, who will be seen playing a powerful and dominating business woman in her upcoming film “Ishq Ne Krazy Kiya Re”, says she doesn’t mind play glamorous roles but would enjoy “an intense powerful role” more.

Model-turned-actress Mugdha Godse, who will be seen playing a powerful and dominating business woman in her upcoming film “Ishq Ne Krazy Kiya Re”, says she doesn’t mind play glamorous roles but would enjoy “an intense powerful role” more.

“I don’t mind to play ‘singing and running around tree’ roles. Though I love playing emotional, glamorous roles, but I would enjoy more playing an intense powerful role,” she said at a function for her forthcoming film.

The film is directed by Naresh Malhotra who has previously directed popular films such as “Yeh Dillagi” and “Dil Ka Rishta”.

About him, Mughda said: “Nareshji is an experienced director. He has made successful films long ago and now coming back with this film. The benefit of working with Nareshji is he has used his experience and molded himself into current film making. He understands nowadays what audience wants to watch. His experience made all of us to deliver good performance.”

The film also stars Nishant Malkani and Madhurima Banerjee in lead roles. Nishant and Mugdha were last seen in another love triangle, “Bezubaan Ishq”, which had also starred Sneha Ullal.

About working with fresh star cast as she is senior in this industry and if she has provided any guidance, Mughda said: “Today’s newcomers don’t need any training. They know their job.”

She said that her upcoming project which is yet to be titled, is a love story. She completed the shoot in Shimla and soon will leave for Lucknow for the further shoot.

Mughda made her Bollywood debut with the film Madhur Bhandarkar’s “Fashion” (2008), alongside Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut where she played a glamorous character in an important role. She received loads of praise for her performance.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App