Don’t like jokes on the handicapped: Satish Kaushik

Veteran actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik has been tickling the funny bone of audiences since the 1980s. He is in favour of making more sitcoms and comedy shows in India but is not an admirer of comedy that involves poking fun at someone’s disabilities or physical features.

In his over three-decade-long career, he has shown his comic skills in films like Saajan Chale Sasural, Pardesi Babu and Double Dhamaal. But he is most noted for playing the cook Calendar in the 1987 film Mr India.

Comedy is certainly his strength. Asked what he doesn’t like about the genre, Satish told IANS over phone from Mumbai: “I don’t like comedy which is about a handicapped (person) or someone making fun of somebody’s physical traits. Otherwise, some of the TV shows like ‘Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai’ have made a big mark.” He is currently seen in the comedy show ‘May I Come In Madam?’

“I found the role (Sajaan Agarwal) exciting. He is an entertaining character,” said Satish, who had earlier featured in the sitcom ‘Sumit Sambhal Lega’. He says that comedy is a popular genre.

“It relaxes people. It is something that you can sit with your family with a cup of tea and watch. More sitcoms should be made.”

Does that mean the TV viewers will only see him in comedy shows?

“I’ve never been offered any drama show, but I would love to do it. If some good role comes my way, I will do it,” he said. The actor has also helmed films like Tere Naam and Gang of Ghosts.

So, would he like to direct a TV show too?

“Why not? I would like to direct a sitcom like ‘Sumit Sambhal Lega’. It was interesting. It had a great script also,” he said. It’s been over two years since his directorials hit the screens. Any plans of donning the director’s hat again?

“I am proud of the fact that I have co-produced the film ‘A Billion Colour Story’. It has been to various film festivals. There are plans to release it soon. I have produced one more film. It’s a children’s film.

“Then I have my own film ‘Main Zinda Hoon’, a biopic on a commoner in Uttar Pradesh. It will be made this year for sure. So, in 2017-2018, you will see films either produced by me or directed by me.” The 60-year-old will also be travelling to the US for a play in March.

“My hands are full. I am a workaholic. So, I am always looking for work. I want to act more now as it gives me a lot of satisfaction.”

Does acting for a web series interest him?

“I am an actor. I’ve done everything — theatre, movies, TV shows, apart from directing and producing. I am doing a radio show. Whatever platform you give me to perform, if it pleases me and suits my temperament, I will do it. The digital medium is growing, so why not? Web series have less episodes also,” he said.

He also started Delhi-based restaurant Calendar’s Kitchen, which is named after his character, last year. “Calendar has become an iconic character. When I was asked if my brand name can be used, I agreed. I am not into the day-to-day running of the company. There are plans to franchise it in different cities,” said Satish.