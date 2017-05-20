Don’t have publicity machine working around me: Shenaz Treasurywala

Shenaz Treasurywala will next be seen in Tiger Shroff starrer Munna Micheal. Shenaz Treasurywala will next be seen in Tiger Shroff starrer Munna Micheal.

Actress Shenaz Treasurywala, who has been in the entertainment industry for over a decade, says she has been doing American shows and films before actress Priyanka Chopra, but as she does small roles, she has no publicity machine working around her. Asked if it’s a conscious decision to not to take up several films in career expanding over a decade, Shenaz told IANS over e-mail: “I’ve not been in India for the past seven years. I’ve been working in American shows and films. I currently even have one on Netflix. It’s called ‘Brown Nation’.

“I started doing American films and TV before Priyanka, but of course I do small roles in big films and I don’t have the publicity machine working around me. I have been working in Brown Nation, Nightly Show, One Life To Live, Gentlemen, The Big Sick,” she added. In Bollywood, Shenaz will next be seen in Tiger Shroff starrer Munna Micheal.

Currently part of the popular Netflix show – Brown Nation, she has been gearing up to be part of the hollywood industry. The story revolves around two families, a Pakistani and an American, where the 35-year-old star plays the role of a Pakistani.

Talking about her role, Shenaz said, “I play a young Pakistani girl and Anupam Kher’s daughter-in-law.” “The Pakistani family has lived in America for a long time and tried to assimilate their Pakistani values and cultures, but are still subject to racism in America because racism to brown people is still very prominent in America,” she added.

The movie is based on the real courtship of the lead Kumail Nanjiani from Silicon Valley and his wife. The flick also stars Kumail Nanjiani, Zoe Kazan, Holly Hunter, Ray Ramano and is all set to hit the theaters on July 14.

