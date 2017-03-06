Don’t feel out of sync with young generation: Rajat Kapoor

Noted theatre artiste and actor Rajat Kapoor believes in keeping up with times, and says he does not feel out of sync with young generation. He added that his children — a daughter and a son — keep him posted about everything. “I don’t feel out of sync (with the young generation). I am quite with it. They (his children) keep updating me. I also spend quite some time on social media so I am aware of the new language,” Rajat told IANS over phone from Mumbai. Rajat is also seen in FilterCopy’s video titled “If parents behaved like us”, produced by Pocket Aces, a digital media entertainment company in association with the Furlenco.
Also starring Sheeba Chaddha, the video in a hilarious way brings forward how things would be if parents also start behaving like today’s generation, and get caught up with the selfie craze, late-night parties or get hooked to Instagram. Rajat said it was a “funny idea” and it prompted him to be a part of the video.
“I don’t know if there any parents like this, and I don’t know how kids would react if parents behave like this…But it was interesting to do role reversal,” he added.
