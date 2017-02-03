Donald Trump’s election as US president will have no negative effect on Indian artistes in Hollywood: Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Kaur on ‘issues’ of worry with Trump’s US presidency. Nimrat Kaur on ‘issues’ of worry with Trump’s US presidency.

Many artistes of colour have expressed their fear of not getting work in Hollywood in future owing to Donald Trump’s election as the US president, but there is nothing to worry about for Indian actors, feels Nimrat Kaur. Nimrat has worked in two American television series in the past and the Airlift star says that Trump’s election won’t affect the career of Indian actors in the US.

“President Trump doesn’t have anything to do with Indian actors getting work in the US. I don’t think that’s the concern. There are far bigger issues that need to be addressed,” the actor told mediapersons here. Nimrat interacted with the media on the sidelines of the Lakme Fashion Week, where she walked as the showstopper for designer duo Sonam and Paras Modi.

The actor also spoke about her upcoming project, which is a web series produced by Ekta Kapoor. Excited about her maiden web venture, Nimrat is currently prepping for her role, which is apparently of the first woman to be inducted in the Indian Army.

Found these cuttings from 8 years ago in my folder… @POTUS you have truly been a living example of impossible is nothing . #ObamaForever pic.twitter.com/J9isAHNx0p — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) January 20, 2017

Nimrat had also shared her long-time fascination with Obama, via Twitter just last month. “Found these cuttings from 8 years ago in my folder… POTUS (Obama) you have truly been a living example of impossible is nothing. Obama Forever,” she had posted on January 20 with an image of news clippings which she has kept safe.

The actor feels the digital platform should be explored more as it provides artistes with freedom which films can’t give. “Web is the way forward. I am very excited about this series. We are soon going to start filming it. The digital platform will make us explore the audience we haven’t interacted with before and also the medium allows us to push boundaries, in terms of the content, and it gives us freedom to do many things which one would be worried about when doing films,” Nimrat said. The yet-untitled series will be directed by Nagesh Kuknoor.

