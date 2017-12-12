Deepika Padukone has not replaced Priyanka Chopra in Don 3, says producer Ritesh Sidhwani

Deepika Padukone will not be a part of the popular Don franchise. Deepika Padukone will not be a part of the popular Don franchise.

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani says that actor Deepika Padukone is not a part of the Don franchise. There were reports that Deepika Padukone may replace actor Priyanka Chopra in next part of Don. However Sidhwani has a different story to share.

Sidhwani on Monday said, “Deepika is not part of Don”. He was speaking to media at the success party of his Friday released film Fukrey Returns. Talking about next part of Excel entertainment’s Don franchise , Sidhwani said, “We are working on that and very soon we will announce that also.”

Informing more about his future projects, he said: “Now we have produced comedy and next from our side will be ‘3 Storeys’ which will be a completely different film releasing in February.”

A still from Don starring Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra.

“Then we are coming up with Gold and Gully Boy so all these films are different in terms of genre and none of them are comedies, so I think people should follow what they believe in and the kind of stories they want to tell. If you try to do the same thing or emulate something which is not inherent, I don’t think success will come your way,” he added.

Fukrey Returns has crossed Rs. 30 crores in just three days of its arrival at the theatre. While Deepika Padukone is looking forward to the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus, Padmavati which is mired in controversies. The film which was scheduled for a December 1 release is now waiting for a clean chit by CBFC and a new release date. The film also stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in the lead.

