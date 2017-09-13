Domestic responsibilities need to be shared equally: Kalki Koechlin

Kalki Koechlin supports gender equality at minutest level, says, domestic responsibilities should be shared equally. Kalki Koechlin supports gender equality at minutest level, says, domestic responsibilities should be shared equally.

Actor Kalki Koechlin is known for her powerful roles that always tend to redefine the womanhood goals. Kalki feels women are finding their space in society with better education and greater job opportunities and says domestic responsibilities also need to be shared equally between genders. She truly believes in gender equality. The actor, who has become the face of Swedish beauty and cosmetic brand Oriflame, feels things are changing for the better.

Asked to share her opinion on gender equality, Kalki said, “There are a lot of job opportunities, education… and women are in a good space; but some… lose confidence, under pressure of getting married after a certain age, stop working after marriage or baby, and things like that.

“There is maternity leave, but no paternity leave. This is not right. Domestic responsibilities need to be shared equally.” The actors also spoke about the change she wants to see in Bollywood. “I think we should focus more on writing, and respect our writers more. Content is king now, especially because of what we are getting exposed to on the web.”

Kalki Koechlin was last seen in a short film ‘Naked’ where she was seen fighting cyber crime. Currently, she is busy with her new project ‘Jia Aur Jia’ which is supposed to be a road trip travel story. she will be seen sharing the screen space with ‘Masaan’ actor, Richa Chadda.

Kalki recently made headlines for her bold pictures which she shared on her Instagram page with a powerful message that read, “Love your nakedness”.

