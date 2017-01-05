Doing Judwaa 2 to add fun, glamour to my career: Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu says she wants to take a break from the action dramas by adding colour and glamour to her career with Judwaa 2. Taapsee Pannu says she wants to take a break from the action dramas by adding colour and glamour to her career with Judwaa 2.

She has powered through Bollywood playing the strong, hard-hitting woman in two back-to-back films besides another in the pipeline and Taapsee Pannu says she wants to take a break from the action dramas by adding colour and glamour to her career with Judwaa 2.

The 29-year-old actress debuted her action girl avatar in “Baby” in 2015 and then followed it up with “Pink”, which highlighted the issue of women empowerment and the importance of concent in the country.

Taapsee will also be seen in “Naam Shabana”, which is a spin-off based on her character from “Baby”. She has decided to break to her string of action roles by opting to star in her “Chashme Baddoor” director David Dhawan’s comic remake “Judwaa 2”.

“I want to play roles my age and my type also. I am a huge Bollywood buff. I have grown up watching masala films all my life. I love to dance and have fun. I am an audience to such films so why should I not do such films?

“I have seen ‘Judwaa’ and all of David sir’s films. I wanted to shift and break from what I have been doing. If I really looking forward to adding some crazy, fun colours and glamour to my career,” Taapsee told PTI.

The actress may be looking beyond the action genre but she is excit ed about the release of “Naam Shabana”. Taapsee says the film is an experimentation for the whole cast and crew but it is definitely worth the risk. “It is the first spin-off and that too of a female character. The filmmakers are taking a risk by making a film on a girl. I am looking forward to it. It is an experimentation for everyone. I am excited to see the reaction of the audience. It is worth the the risk because it has opened up a whole new genre in Bollywood.”

Taapsee, who made her film debut with Telegu movie “Jhummandi Naadam” in 2010, entered Bollywood in 2013 and has just starred in three films since then. The actress says she has stuck to doing so little work as she felt hurrying into projects was not the path to success and she knew if she made one mistake, she would not be given a second chance to rectify it.

“I have been working to build an audience base for the last three years in Bollywood. My whole idea was to stay slow and steady because I didn’t have the option of making any error. I knew if I made one error, I would be thrown out of the industry and not given another chance. So, I was very particular about the films I was choosing.”

Taapsee was part of last year’s most successful female- centric film “Pink”, which delivered a progressive, provocative and powerful statement about the rights and position of women in the society.

The film received an overwhelming response at the box office hence showing the audience’s growing acceptance for women-led films. Taapsee says she believes that the definition of Bollywood actress is changing and the success of films like “Pink” will further encourage directors to not shy away from dealing with women-oriented subjects.

“It is a good thing. It is only going to improve from here. The audience is realising the value of content. It is not just big stars who are crowd-pullers now. The content of the film is also responsible for getting people to theatres.

“On an average at least one film a month is female- centric. A lot many of them do well. Even A-listers are doing such films. We are in a good situation.”