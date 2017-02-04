Does CBFC certificate have any validity, asks Mahesh Bhatt

Director Mahesh Bhatt questions the validity of Central Board Certificate over Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 Director Mahesh Bhatt questions the validity of Central Board Certificate over Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2

Film industry veteran Mahesh Bhatt has questioned the validity of the censor board certificate in the wake of the legal drama over Akshay Kumar’s forthcoming movie Jolly LLB 2.

“Despite Jolly LLB 2 getting CBFC certificate, it is being screened to Bombay High Court. Why? Has the CBFC certificate any validity?” Bhatt posted on Twitter on Saturday.

The courtroom drama, which features Akshay as a lawyer, named Jolly, has received a certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification. However, the film got caught in controversy after a lawyer from Nanded named Ajaykumar Waghmare, told the Bombay High Court that the film was an attempt to portray the country’s legal profession and the judicial system in a poor light.

Later, the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court set up a committee to see the film.

The matter was then moved to the Supreme Court which refused to put on hold the screening of Jolly LLB 2 before a three-member panel appointed by the Bombay High Court.

The fate of the film is now in the hands of the Bombay High Court, which is expected to make a decision regarding film’s release on February 7, just ahead of its February 10 release.