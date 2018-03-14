Doctors fly to Jodhpur to treat Amitabh Bachchan’s shoulder pain

Amitabh Bachchan Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, who is in Jodhpur for the shooting of a film, was treated by doctors who were flown in from Mumbai after he experienced shoulder pain on Tuesday.

The actor is here to shoot for the movie Thugs of Hindostan.

In a blog post early Tuesday, Bachchan had said, “I am getting my team of doctors in tomorrow morning to fiddle around with my body and set me up again… I will rest and keep informed in process… (sic).”

Jodhpur District Collector Ravi Surpur said that the actor “already had pain in his left shoulder, which increased. So the (private) doctors attended to him and flew back, and there is nothing to worry about.”

Surendra Singh, Chief Medical and Health Officer, Jodhpur, said that district health officials are not involved in monitoring the actor’s health. “Private doctors have been taking care of him and haven’t sought any assistance from us,” Singh said.

Doctors arrive in Jodhpur to check on Amitabh Bachchan (Photo credit: APH) Doctors arrive in Jodhpur to check on Amitabh Bachchan (Photo credit: APH)

In the afternoon, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, who is in Andhra Pradesh, also called up the Jodhpur district administration to ensure the best treatment for Bachchan.

An official at the hotel where Bachchan is staying said that it was not a major cause to worry about and that the actor has been taking rest after check-up. However, sources said that the actor was healthy enough for a shoot later in the day.

“Its been rough… but when ever did any be achieved without it… there is struggle and disappointment and pain and sweat and tears… then the expectation of all working out… sometimes it does, most of the times not… that not is the catalyst… (sic)” the actor had said in his blog.

