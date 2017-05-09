Dobaara trailer: After watching Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem, you will be scared of mirrors

Dobaara: Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem share the screen space for the first time in this horror drama. Dobaara: Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem share the screen space for the first time in this horror drama.

After miserable attempts at making psychological or supernatural thrillers, Bollywood is trying to give the genre its fair place with Dobaara, a remake of Hollywood film Oculus. Starring siblings Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem, the film gives us those forgotten chills that we experienced with classic Bollywood horror films. The story revolves around a brother and sister and how they fall prey to a haunted mirror. While they are making an attempt to destroy the mirror that had spoiled their childhood, they create more problems for each other.

We have seen Huma owning the screen in a thriller called Ek Thi Daayan, and now she is back to give another such experience to her fans. On the other hand, Saqib, who rose to fame with Mere Dad Ki Maaruti, is making a comeback as the lead after a long time and has never been seen in such a genre. So, it would be interesting to watch the real life brother-sister duo on-screen.

Watch the trailer here:

In a recent interview, Saqib spoke about working with his sister in a horror film. He said, “I think both of us gelled on the set. I was surprised. I had actually thought that we won’t gel at all! But we bonded really well. It was a very nice equation we shared. I will be honest I thought we won’t gel on the set because we are two different kinds of people, but I think we somehow managed.”

The film was supposed to release in 2015 with the title Zahhak. The title was later changed to Dobaara: See Your Evil. The film is directed by Prawaal Raman and is set to release on June 2 this year.

