Dobaara: Huma Qureshi’s horror film with brother Saqib Saleem to release in May

Huma Qureshi who has been applauded and appreciated for her performance in Viceroy’s House which premiered at several international film festivals recently, is now looking forward to the release of her next film titled Dobaara. The horror movie, which happens to be a remake of the English film Oculus also stars Huma’s brother Saqib Saleem. Earlier last year, the actor had revealed on Twitter that the film would be released in September 2016, however, that did not materialise. Now, its fresh date is May 19 this year.

Huma took to Twitter again, to share the release date and said, “So guys ! The date has been set #Dobaara releases May 19th @Saqibsaleem @THEOFFICIALB4U 🙏(sic).”

In an interview to IANS, Huma’s brother Saqib Saleem said, “We both wanted the film to become better, that was our endeavour, and I think both of us gelled on the set. I was surprised. I had actually thought that we won’t gel at all! But we bonded really well. It was a very nice equation we shared. I will be honest I thought we won’t gel on the set because we are two different kinds of people, but I think we somehow managed.”

Oculus, which released in 2013 was a thriller mystery about the relationship of two adult siblings who lose their parents at a young age. While the girl believes that the antique mirror is the reason behind the death of her family, her brother is trying to rebuild their lives and the two of them together try to find the truth together in the film. So, how well did real life siblings Huma and Saqib work on this film and what was their work dynamics like? We are yet to see that onscreen.

In the meanwhile, Huma Qureshi is awaiting the release of her film Viceroy’s House starring Manish Dayal, Gillian Anderson and Hugh Bonneville and directed by Gurinder Chadha.

