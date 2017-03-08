Don’t let pressure of doing films affect your work: Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani says,”You need to have patience as things take time in the film industry.” Kiara Advani says,”You need to have patience as things take time in the film industry.”

Actress Kiara Advani says one should not be bogged down by the pressure of doing films constantly and should rather focus on doing quality work. Kiara made her debut with 2014 comedy Fugly and went on to appear opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in MS Dhoni last year. She will now be seen in Machine, directed by Abbas-Mustan.

“It’s all about getting right opportunities and hard work in the film industry. You need to have patience as things take time, so you should be prepared and not let the pressure of doing films constantly affect you,” Kiara told PTI.

“Also, you should have confidence in your talent as it will help you eventually. Personally I can’t complain because my journey has been good,” she says. In Machine, the 24-year-old actress is paired opposite Mustafa Burmawalla, son of filmmaker Abbas (of Abbas-Mustan duo). Kiara says Mustafa is a hardworking and a down to earth person even though he comes from a film family.

Also read | Machine actor Kiara Advani says initially it’s difficult to get a foothold in anything

“Mustafa has qualities of Abbas sir. He is a very well brought up boy. He may belong to the film fraternity but he doesn’t have any starry attitude. He worked hard on sets, we had an amazing equation and I think that was really beautiful,” she says. Talking about the director duo, Kiara says, “They have a very family environment on sets. They will talk to everybody, be it the actor’s spot-boy or technicians. They observe and take care with immense patience. The way Abbas-Mustan looked after me, it feels like this is my debut film too.”

Machine is scheduled to release on March 17.