Divyanka Tripathi on Lipstick Rebellion movement: It’s promotional…Do not get Emotional!

Television actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is celebrating her first wedding anniversary with husband Vivek Dahiya in Italy. Nevertheless, she decided to take some time out and join the Lipstick Rebellion movement, where actors are showing the middle finger with a lipstick. She wrote on her Instagram account, “(It’s promotional…Do not get Emotional!)😊 I’m an ocean, pretty on the surface. Abysmal, opulent and varied in the depths that many can’t see. You can’t ever know me completely ’cause I have a #LipstickUnderMyBurkha! #LipstickRebellion💄 I nominate @aditi_bhatia4 @vahbz and @aashkagoradia,” she wrote on Instagram while nominating other actors. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor shared a picture from the Mamma Mia beach. The disclaimer at the beginning of her post was, however, unexpected.

The act of showing the middle finger is one of the promotional strategies, used by the team of the film Lipstick Under My Burkha, who initially faced troubles with the CBFC, for making a ‘lady-oriented’ film. So was this middle finger for the CBFC? A few days ago, one of the producers of the film, Ekta Kapoor answered this question and said that it’s not for the CBFC but for the society, who has on many levels asked a woman to prove her ‘womanhood’ and ‘morality’.

“I have no issue with CBFC. My problem is with the society, which talks about the same thing but in its own way. So, CBFC is mirroring the society. We will trivialise this whole thing if we make it about CBFC. It’s a larger issue. If you talk to a woman she will give you at least five incidents in a day, 5-10 in a month for sure where she had to give proofs of being a ‘woman’, maybe at a male-dominated work place or when she has to try to come across as a smarter because she is good looking,” Ekta Kapoor told indianexpress.com earlier.

Lipstick Under My Burkha will release on July 21.

