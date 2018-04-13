People always called me a National Award-winner and it finally came true: Divya Dutta

Divya Dutta won the Best Supporting Actor (Female) National Film Award for her performance in Irada. Divya Dutta won the Best Supporting Actor (Female) National Film Award for her performance in Irada.

Thrilled at receiving her maiden National Film Award for Irada, actor Divya Dutta says it is the fulfillment of a dream she had harboured since she entered the film industry more than 20 years ago.

Divya, who has delivered power-packed performances in films like Delhi 6, Badlapur and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, shared her happiness with indianexpress.com soon after the announcement was made. She said the news will take some time to sink in.

“This is my first National Award and it will take time to sink in because when I came to become an actress, this was a dream for me – To win a National Award. For some reason, everyone has always called me a National Award-winner. So, finally, that comes true. It feels really nice,” she said.

Her win becomes all the more special because it comes for a movie, which like many other independent films in the country feature on the critics’ list but fail to draw audiences to the theatre. Divya said she is glad that Irada’s win at the National Film Awards will give it the publicity it deserved, even if a year after its release.

“I just heard Shekhar Kapur say that National Awards give a platform to the films that probably haven’t been seen as much as those in the popular category and this platform makes people aware of these films and make them watch even more. And something as contemporary and relevant as Irada, I am really glad.”

Irada, also starring Naseeruddin Shah and Arshad Warsi, raises the contemporary ecological issues of uranium poisoning, reverse boring, fertiliser poisoning due to the green revolution and their immediate adverse impact on the people who live in the country’s Malwa region, which includes districts of central part of western Madhya Pradesh and parts of south-eastern Rajasthan. Irada also won the best film on environmental conservation award at the 65th National Film Awards.

