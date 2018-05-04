Divya Dutta on her National Film Award: I’m very happy even though it took a while

Divya Dutta won the Best Supporting Actress National Award for Irada. Divya Dutta won the Best Supporting Actress National Award for Irada.

Divya Dutta received her Best Supporting Actress award for Irada on Thursday at the 65th National Film Awards ceremony held at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. A few days ago, Divya had shared with us her state of mind after being pronounced the winner last month. The actor, who recently wrapped up the shooting for her upcoming film Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai, spoke to us exclusively in Lucknow.

On being asked if the country’s biggest film award came to her a bit late in her more than two-decade-long career, she said, “I think there is a time for everything. I’m glad people thought it was good enough for me. I’ve always had a lot of love coming my way. And this is just an added honour, which of course I wanted someday. But I think there is a time, and maybe this is now. I’m very happy even though it took a while.”

Divya played a Chief Minister in Irada, which revolved around chemical contamination, reverse boring and groundwater pollution. She shared that when the winners were announced, she was working on Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai.

“I wasn’t here when that thing was announced. I was packing my bags to come here. But I had gone from here with such good memories. We have this chat group. So it’s beautiful to bond off your work regime and be there as well. So everyone suddenly coming and wishing you. And Anubhav (director) has been calling me ‘National Award winner has come’. He loves to pull me up and everyone else. It feels nice that you are amongst people you are extremely fond of. And you are celebrating something that really matters to you. It just makes more special.

Divya has an impressive body of work including award-winning films like Veer-Zaara, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Delhi 6 and Badlapur. She was recently seen in Irrfan Khan starrer Blackmail too.

Her next film Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai is directed by Anubhav Sinha and produced by Sony Pictures Network Productions, Sneha Rajani and Anubhav. It also stars Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa, Pavan Malhotra, Vinay Pathak, Saurabh Shukla, Prateik Babar and Shriya Pilgoankar among others. The political satire will release later this year.

Her co-star Pankaj Tripathi also won a Special Mention at the National Film Awards 2018, along with her.

