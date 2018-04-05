Divya Bharti, the promising Saat Samundar Paar girl who passed away at 19

Divya bHarti passed away on April 5, 1993. Divya bHarti passed away on April 5, 1993.

It is often said that the film industry is a tough business and those who make a mark in this industry are certainly special. While many have worked for decades and left a lasting impression on the audience, there were a few who never got a chance to enhance their filmography but still managed to leave a legacy behind. Divya Bharti was one of them.

In a short career span of two years, Divya managed to garner respect from her colleagues in the industry and a lot of love from her fans. She started off in the Telugu film industry and after a few films in Telugu and Tamil, she was welcomed in the Hindi film industry with open arms.

Making her debut with Vishwatama, Divya became the girl to watch out for. “Saat Samundar Paar” was the song that was played at every party and Divya was the actor who was responsible for the same. Her innocent face coupled with her energetic dancing made this song an instant hit.



There was simply no looking back after Vishwatama. Divya was on a signing spree and had producers lining up at her doorstep. With films Deewana, Shola Aur Shabnam, Balwaan, Kshatriya, Divya strengthened her place in the film industry. Even though Divya was still in her teens at the time, her performances were noted for their maturity. She could transform into a dancing diva but had the ability to pull off the role of a widow as well.

Today, Deewana is remembered for being Shah Rukh Khan’s debut vehicle but no one can forget the performance of Divya in the film. From playing a newly married girl to being the one who is at a crossroads in her life, Deewana was Divya’s film and she delivered a performance that was worthy of applause.

Divya was a star in the making in the early 90s who could give some tough competition to her contemporaries but tragedy struck and shocked everyone.

Divya Bharti was only 19 years old when she fell off a balcony and passed away. There were many speculations around her untimely passing but the police refuted the rumours and declared it an ‘accidental death’. She was a busy actor at the time and was already working on Anil Kapoor and Raveena Tandon starrer Laadla. Sridevi was later asked to step into Divya’s shoes to complete the film.

Had tragedy not struck, Divya would have been a phenomenon in the Hindi film industry. However, the charm of her screen presence is such that she’s still remembered as the “Saat Samundar Paar” girl.

