Disha Patani wants someone to take her to the sea and this photo explains why

Disha Patani has shared her another hot photo on her her social media. Disha Patani has shared her another hot photo on her her social media.

While we were still swooning over Disha Patani’s throwback Thursday picture, where her tanned look made her sweltering hot, the MS Dhoni: An Untold Story star has once again given us a reason to stay glued to her Instagram profile. Disha has shared another picture where she is seen welcoming the calmness of the ocean with open arms. The actor has always come across as a water baby as she has often posted pictures from the beaches. Her caption furthers the fact as she writes, “Take me to the sea❤️”

In the picture shared by Disha, she is seen wearing a floral swimsuit. But what we are missing here is her beautiful face and her radiant smile which has always been a prerequisite of her other scorching hot photos. After looking at the picture, you might have this urge of telling Disha to turn around.

Disha is all set to sizzle on the silver screen with her rumoured beau Tiger Shroff in Sajid Nadiadwala’s Baaghi 2. This will be her third big screen outing after she impressed the audience with her simpleton avatar as Sushant Singh Rajput’s love interest in MS Dhoni’s biopic and flaunting her action skills in Kung Fu Yoga with international superstar Jackie Chan. Despite staying away from the silver screen for a long time, Disha made sure to keep her presence felt and smartly used her social media accounts to keep her many followers updated about her life.

Disha has been making news ever since she celebrated her birthday with Tiger Shroff and went for a movie date with him. Not only this, Tiger accompanied Disha on her grocery shopping and patiently waited for her in the car while she bought stuff. We hope the two naysayers make their relationship official soon.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd