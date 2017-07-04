Disha Patani wants her fans to light up their lives, watch video

Disha Patani slays in this new commercial. Disha Patani slays in this new commercial.

Disha Patani has become the new muse for photographers. Wherever she goes, whatever she does, everything makes it to the headline. The actor has shot for a beauty product and the commercial has just released. And as ever, Disha doesn’t fail to light up the screen with her charm and that infectious smile. You cannot help but become a fan of her face.

Before this, the actor also became the face for a leading magazine and set the temperatures soaring. The actor, who shot for GQ magazine, had shown to the world that she can look hot and sultry, and why she is the perfect Bollywood girl in the current times.

The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor shared some tips for young girls who see her as their icon. Disha recently spoke to indianexpress.com. “I would say, first be comfortable with who you are, from within. It is quite a responsibility to be looked up to by so many girls. There are many things you do to enhance your outer beauty with cosmetics and all, but you have to be comfortable with yourself first. Don’t let people tell you that you are fat or beautiful or ugly, you should love yourself before anything or anyone else does. Eat healthy, have fun, be yourself,” she said.

Disha is rumoured to be dating Tiger Shroff. The two shared the screen space for the first time in single, “Befikra”, choreographed by Ahmed Khan. Now, the two would be working in Baaghi 2, which is being directed by Ahmed.

