Disha Patani’s throwback bikini photo is everything that’s hot, see photo

Throwback Thursday was never so sensuous and steamy until Disha Patani shared her bikini picture early this morning. The glamorous diva, who has become the talk of the tinsel town, raised the already soaring temperatures as she posted one of her many seductive pictures on her Instagram profile. Though this is not the first time that we are seeing this two-films-old newbie in a bikini but this one has literally made us sweat — from her seductive eyes, her perfectly toned body, and her racy black bikini, it has everything that’s hot.

MS Dhoni: An Untold Story star shared a bikini photo and captioned it, “#Throwback #tan tan.” After scrolling through her social media account, we can surely say that the day is not far when the Bareilly girl Disha will be crowned as the sexiest Asian. The starlet celebrated her 25th birthday on Tuesday with rumoured beau Tiger Shroff. The two went for a movie date but once again refused to accept their relationship in public or get photographed together. However, their sizzling chemistry bagged them a film together. In the words of filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala, it was the chemistry between Disha and Tiger which convinced him to cast the two actors in Baaghi 2.

Disha has been the queen of hearts ever since she romanced Sushant Singh Rajput in MS Dhoni’s biopic. Her eye-grabbing dance videos left her many followers hooked to her social media profiles and her contagious smile has made it easier for her to make it big in the industry. With so much happening, we cannot wait to see the Befikra girl spreading her charm on the 70 mm screen with her perfect dance moves and her impeccable acting.

