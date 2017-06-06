Disha Patani spends her ‘vella’ time with Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna. Why are Disha and Tiger just ‘good friends’? See photos

Disha Patani hangs out with Tiger Shroff’s sister, Krishna Shroff. Disha Patani hangs out with Tiger Shroff’s sister, Krishna Shroff.

The more we try and believe that Disha Patani and her relationship with Munna Michael actor, Tiger Shroff is just that of ‘good friends’, the more this sultry siren keeps dropping hints that something is cooking between these two new age Bollywood heartthrobs. On Monday, while Tiger Shroff was busy launching the trailer of his upcoming film Munna Michael co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Disha, who starred in MS Dhoni: An Untold Story, chose to spend time with his younger sister Krishna Shroff.

Disha recently shared a series of pictures on her Instagram in which she seems to be having a lot of fun with Krishna in their ‘vella’ time. The two girls took many selfies and didn’t shy away in trying various filters while clicking. “The Vella effect @kishushroff,” wrote Disha along with the photos. Quick to comment on the pictures was Krishna who sent all her love to Disha with hearts and kisses.

See other pictures of Disha Patani and Krishna Shroff here:

Source: Instatgram Source: Instatgram

Source: Instagram Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram Source: Instagram

All these pictures only prove that Disha gels well with Tiger’s family, especially his sister and has a gala time whenever she is around them. Both Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are budding stars in their own light. Disha made her successful debut with MS Dhoni The Untold Story co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput. She was last seen in Kung Fu Yoga. She is also a rage on social media. On the other hand, Tiger Shroff is currently busy promoting Munna Michael.

Disha also posted a Boomerang video where she is posing like a diva with mountains surrounding her. “Pose pose #divalife,” she captioned the video. The hot, sizzling videos of this vivacious actor have become a regular dose for her 5.6 million followers.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd