Disha Patani’s epic answer to slut shaming, says her idea of ‘Indian girl’ is different

Disha Patani’s Filmfare attire became the talk of the town for all the good and bad reasons. While fashionistas are praising her style sense and the way she carried the outfit, some of her followers on social media tried giving her moral lessons on how to dress up. Some of the comments were highly distasteful in nature.

It didn’t stop there. People on her Instagram went on to say that it’s her fault if people are looking at her ‘exposed area’. This isn’t the first time when a woman in the industry has been labelled in respect to her dressing sense. But unlike many others who stay quiet, Disha took to her Instagram and posted a message for all the haters and hypocrites.

She wrote, “Have been reading so many news lately on molestation and rape! When people in our country are worshiping goddesses what a shame for not being respectful enough to know certain boundaries that make you a human and not an animal! It’s easier to judge a woman on the basis of how much they cover up their skin, but it’s hard to accept your own cheap mentality where you can’t stop staring at those inappropriate areas which you are asking her to cover! Wake up and start accepting that we are not going to be anybody’s idea of an “Indian girl” don’t let your frustration destroy somebody’s life because you won’t be happy if it happens in your own family! Stop this hypocrisy and open your mind!”

This is the picture of Disha Patani that has attracted ‘reviews’ from the public:

Check out comments on her picture:

She also wrote that she really felt the need to share this message. The actor thanked her family, friends and even fan pages for standing with her and giving her strength.

Recently, even Monali Thakur, the National Award-winning singer, shamed one of her followers who was giving her gyan on how to dress up for an Indian show.

