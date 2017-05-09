Disha Patani gets summer ready, but it is her smile which is adding to her sizzling make-over. See pics

Disha Patani was last seen in Jackie Chan and Sonu Sood film Kung Fu Yoga. Disha Patani was last seen in Jackie Chan and Sonu Sood film Kung Fu Yoga.

Disha Patani is the new girl in town. From her cute smile to sizzling dance moves, she has been ruling the social media for sometime now. And if this wasn’t enough, her rumoured relationship with actor Tiger Shroff adds to the gossip mills. But as they say, all publicity is good publicity, hence all this is keeping this starlet in news and increasing her number of followers. And while we saw her scorching the temperatures with her irresistible clicks, she got summer ready with a fabulous makeover. Disha recently shared a pic and a video on her Instagram profile, and more than her new hairdo, it is her contagious smile which is grabbing all our attention.

Disha Patani ventured into cinema with a Telugu film, but was soon noticed for her amazing chemistry with Tiger Shroff in a single track “Befikra”. She soon made her Bollywood debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Disha was last seen in Kung Fu Yoga alongside Sonu Sood and Jackie Chan. Though she might be just 2-3 films old, but Disha has already made a mark in the industry through her pics and videos on social media. While her topless photoshoot for Dabboo Ratnani’s 2017 calendar grabbed eyeballs, her dance videos on Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” and a Beyonce track made her Instagram celeb.

Disha has now shared her new look with her fans. While flaunting her bangs and that smile, she posted pics and a video. Check them out.

Here are some images shared by Disha Patani’s fan pages.

Both Disha and Tiger might have refrained from making their relationship official as of now, but Tiger’s appearance on Koffee With Karan where filmmaker and host Karan Johar did manage to get a lot of information about Disha from Tiger, making it evident that the two are a couple.

