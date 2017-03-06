Disha Patani’s sister Khushboo is a stunner too. See pics

Some media reports suggest that Disha Patani’s Khushboo is an Indian Army lieutenant. Some media reports suggest that Disha Patani’s Khushboo is an Indian Army lieutenant.

Disha Patani has achieved a lot of fame in short time. The actor was recently seen in Kung Fu Yoga co-starring Jackie Chan and Sonu Sood. Disha made her Bollywood debut with MS Dhoni The Untold Story co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput. Her short yet pivotal role in the film brought her in the forefront.

The actor also makes headlines for her alleged relationship with Tiger Shroff. Besides working in Bollywood, Disha also hogs the limelight for her stunning photographs and photo shoots on social media including Instagram. To say she is in some sort of an internet sensation would not be an exaggeration.

However, few know that Disha’s elder sister, Khushboo Patani, is as beautiful and cute as her younger sibling. Some media reports suggest that Khushboo is an Indian Army lieutenant. Disha and Khushboo are often hanging out together and it’s not hard to see both siblings captured in a single frame. We have to say both sisters look adorable in some of these pictures. One Instagram picture posted by Disha for Khushboo reads, “thank you for always being my support strength and inspiration! Love you the most”. A look at the Instagram profile of Khushboo will surely make you a fan of Disha’s beautiful sister.

Meanwhile, Disha Patani was recently voted as Valentine’s Day goddess by the students of Delhi University’s Hindu College. This was the unanimous decision and most of it can be credited to her glamour and sensuality.

She was also at her sexiest best when she shook a leg with rumoured boyfriend Tiger in the music video titled Befikra. After Befikra, Disha was seen dancing to yet another dance number. The actor chose to show her moves on Ed Sheeran’s Shape Of You to give her fans some serious dancing goals.

