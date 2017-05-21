Disha Patani’s sensuous dance moves are making our lazy Sunday hotter and exciting. Watch video

Disha Patani has done a handful of films till date, but she is well aware about her dancing talent. Disha Patani has done a handful of films till date, but she is well aware about her dancing talent.

Are you a Disha Patani fan? If not, you need to check her latest dance video and you will definitely fall for her moves. Time and again Disha treats her fans with one of her best skills – dancing. And this time too, this starlet has come up with a video we cannot stop gushing drooling about.

Disha shared the video in which she is shaking a leg with her friend. She made it a perfect Sunday for her fans, as she wrote with the clip, “So finally it’s here dancing with my hottyyy @dimplevganguly ❤️❤️👯 choreography @jojogomezxo 🙏🏻 #swalla ✌🏻️”

Well, you might have seen the dance moves of many actors but Disha is class apart and keeps getting better with every new video. From posing topless for a calendar shoot, dancing on Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You”, killing her moves on a Beyonce number, to putting the cricket stadium on fire with her sizzling opening act during the IPL 2017, Disha Patani definitely seems to be on a mission to not only rule the hearts of many, but also to find a permanent place there.

Watch the latest video of Disha Patani’s dance:

The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story star is certainly passing on some serious dance goals to all her fans and followers. Disha Patani seems to be ready with her dancing shoes on, all the time, and we just love it.

Also see a few more dance videos of Disha Patani:

Though Disha has done a handful of films till date, but she is well aware about her dancing talent which helps her in hitting the headlines every now and then.

Check out Disha Patani’s pictures here:

She is bold and beautiful, but she also knows how to shun her haters on social media if ever they try to troll her, be it for her Filmfare attire or her topless photoshoot. Disha knows her way, and we want to see more dancing from this actor.

