Latest News

Disha Patani resembles Penelope Cruz: 5 times Disha reminded us of the Hollywood star, see photos

We have found a doppelganger of Hollywood sensation Penelope Cruz in our very own Bollywood. It is none other than the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story star Disha Patani. You don't believe us? Take a look at some of the pictures, and you will be as stunned by the similarity as we are.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 1, 2017 7:33 pm
disha patani, penelope cruz, disha patani penelope cruz Disha Patani looks like a splitting image of PEnelope Cruz in all these pictures.
Related News

Bollywood sensation Disha Patani has been stealing away our hearts since forever with her drop-dead gorgeous pictures on Instagram. But it seems like she has a lot more common with the gorgeous actor, Penelope Cruz, especially her looks in most of her photoshoots. And looking at these pictures will definitely blow your mind and make you wonder if the two are actually twins. It surely looks like Disha herself wondered the same as she posted a picture of Penelope Cruz on her official Instagram handle and wrote, “Lovestruck.”

Her fans next see her in Baaghi 2, where she will share the screen with alleged boyfriend Tiger Shroff. Though the two have so far denied claims of being a couple, their regular public appearances and adorable chemistry speak a lot more. Disha made her debut in Bollywood with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016) and in Tollywood with Loafer (2015). She was last seen alongside Sonu Sood and Hollywood action star Jackie Chan in Kung Fu Yoga. And if that wasn’t enough, the actor has also been stealing all the limelight with her dance videos on Instagram and her amazing moves are definitely a must-watch.

While her fans kept drooling over her sizzling hot pictures, some of her clicks are surely reminding us of Penelope Cruz. Yes, our Bollywood starlet is resembling the Hollywood star in an interesting manner. Disha Patani might consider Penelope a role model, but it made us wonder, how similar can the two stars be? Well, forget similar, they can look strikingly identical.

This sultry sweaty look of Disha Patani looks awfully similar to Penelope Cruz’s hot photoshoot.

disha patani, penelope cruz, disha patani penelope cruz

Apart from the fact that the two look extremely sizzling in their bikinis, they look like complete twins in these two pictures.

disha patani, penelope cruz, disha patani penelope cruz

Doesn’t Disha Patani’s Daboo Ratnani shoot and Penelope Cruz’s ELLE click look like it is of the same person?

disha patani, penelope cruz, disha patani penelope cruz

Even their face cuts look similar and it is difficult to keep our eyes on one of them because they are a sight straight out of a dream.

disha patani, penelope cruz, disha patani penelope cruz

This black and white shot is complete proof that the two could easily pass for each other anywhere.

disha patani, penelope cruz, disha patani penelope cruz

Disha’s strong social media presence has made her an internet sensation, and her fan following is increasing by the day.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jul 01: Latest News