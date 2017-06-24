Disha Patani on working with Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 2: We are very competitive, yet very comfortable with each other

Disha patani talks about her relationship with Tiger Shroff and her hidden talent, comedy. Disha patani talks about her relationship with Tiger Shroff and her hidden talent, comedy.

Disha Patani has suddenly become the most sought after face in Bollywood. The starlet, whose last Bollywood outing was MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, is already hogging headlines with her near-daily Instagram uploads, be it her sensuous dance videos or her sizzling bikini-beach clicks. She has an ever increasing fan base, and all the credit goes to her flamboyance and onscreen charm. While Disha is prepping up to romance her rumoured beau Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 2, indianexpress.com caught up with the 25-year-old at a beauty shoot for Ponds in Mumbai, where the young star opened up about her relationship with Tiger and working with Hollywood legend Jackie Chan in Kung Fu Yoga.

On how Disha Patani wants to be Beyonce someday

Disha has posted few amazing dance videos while performing on a Beyonce number on her Instagram account. She says, “I love Beyonce!”

On her favourite global performer, she added, “There is a lot that goes on before performing on a song, and Beyonce is amazing. She has a great style of working, she takes care of everything like lights, sound, and music, when she starts performing. She does amazing choreography and this is something I like doing too, I also want to get involved in everything I do, just like her. Yes, I would like to be Beyonce someday!

Watch| Disha Patani dancing on a Beyonce number

On being a role model for young girls

Young girls love Disha a lot and look up to her for beauty and fitness regime. So what tips would she like to share with them? Disha says, “I would say, first be comfortable with who you are, from within. It is quite a responsibility to be looked up to by so many girls. There are many things you do to enhance your outer beauty with cosmetics and all, but you have to be comfortable with yourself first. Don’t let people tell you that you are fat or beautiful or ugly, you should love yourself before anything or anyone else does. Eat healthy, have fun, be yourself.

On life behind camera and her secret talent – comedy

Needless to say, Disha looks great when in front of the camera, but what are the things she likes doing off it? Disha replies, “There are many things I like doing behind the camera, but I love being in front of the camera more. I can’t eat in front of the camera though, it is very embarrassing! However I have a secret talent, I am good at comedy but not many people know it yet. Only people at home know it, I can imitate anyone.

On her relationship with Tiger Shroff

When Baaghi 2 was announced, Tiger Shroff had said it is but natural for him when he is sharing screen with Disha. What’s her say on that? “Ya, we are great friends, we are very comfortable with each other and it is not like work, it is like we’re doing something new, and we both are very competitive. We always try to do our best and be a team.”

On working with Jackie Chan in Kung Fu Yoga

Disha was last seen in Kung Fu Yoga, where she starred opposite global star and martial arts icon Jackie Chan. So how was it working with him? Disha excitedly says, “Oh, it was amazing. It was like a dream come true. I used to be a huge fan of his, and after working with him I am a bigger fan! He is such an amazing person, and the kind of hard work he puts in, it is unbelievable. At his age, he is super strong.”

Disha recently spent her birthday with Tiger and has been posting pictures on Instagram with Tiger’s sister Krishna Shroff too. Despite being close, Disha and Tiger have vehemently denied all dating rumours till now and have maintained a ‘good friends’ tag. However, Disha is making the best of every opportunity that comes her way.

