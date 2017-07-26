Disha Patani looks ravishing in black but her smile is the real show-stopper, see photos

Disha Patani rocks her dashing avatar with a million dollar smile. Disha Patani rocks her dashing avatar with a million dollar smile.

Disha Patani makes headlines wherever she goes, whether for a film’s promotion or even if she walks the ramp for a designer. Scorching the runway for Manav Gangwani at the India Couture Week (ICW) 2017, Disha looked ravishing as ever in black.

Looking at her photos, the one thing that stands out is definitely her smile and we seriously can’t get over how beautiful she looks. The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story star has regularly been seen in her sultry avatar, but this Indian look comes as a surprise and there is no doubt that she pulls it off quite well. Sharing her picture on Twitter, she wrote, “Had a beautiful experience walking the ramp for @CoutureMG at #ICW2017 @thefdci.”

Recently, Disha was awarded the Best Debutante award at IIFA 2017, and there too she was redefining class with her amazing ensemble. Well, Disha has been winning fans not just with her beautiful looks, but with her awesome dance skills as well. We first saw her shake a leg in dance video Befikra with her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. And later, the actor kept her fans entertained with a number of posts on her social media accounts.

(Source: APH images) (Source: APH images)

(Source: APH images) (Source: APH images)

(Source: APH images) (Source: APH images)

(Source: APH images) (Source: APH images)

Thus, from acting to dance to slaying the red carpet every time she makes an appearance, Disha Patani definitely seems to be on a mission to not only rule the hearts of many but also to stay there for a long time. On the work front, Disha Patani may not have a lot of films in her kitty right now but she definitely has a long way to go, considering her tremendous fan following.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd