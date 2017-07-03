Disha Patani’s leg injury isn’t stopping her as she continues to sizzle in this photoshoot. See photo

Disha Patani who made her Bollywood debut with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story is also frequently spotted with rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. Disha Patani who made her Bollywood debut with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story is also frequently spotted with rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff.

Disha Patani might have away from the silver screen for some time now, but her presence on social media has been creating waves and kept her in news. After leaving fans impressed with her dance moves through various dubsmash videos she keeps sharing on her Instagram profile, Disha has now featured on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar magazine. The starlet shared the picture and wrote, “Harper’s Bazaar India July/August 2017 ❤️ #covergirl#bazaargirl ❤️picture @andreavaraniphotographer styling @prayagm_v makeup and hair @marcepedrozo ❤️❤️❤️ @bazaarindia 👯thank you @gemfields for the lovely stay in Zambia ❤” Disha’s look is a huge departure from her previous appearances for other magazines. The actor can be seen dressed in a pink dress and her attitude is spot on.

The actor who made her Bollywood debut with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story is also frequently spotted with rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. Disha recently twisted her ankle during a dance rehearsal. But that didn’t stop the sultry beauty from hanging out with Tiger. The duo was spotted together where we saw Tiger making sure that Disha was comfortable walking around with a stick. Both have not accepted their relationship in public as yet. However, Tiger has always spoken nice words about Disha.

Earlier, Disha was asked about her career plans and the Kung Fu Panda actor said that she would like to go with the flow. “I have never planned anything. Kung Fu Yoga was also never planned or anything… So let’s see what happens,” Disha told IANS. The actor also said that she doesn’t take social trolls very seriously. “They don’t matter. It is not part of my job so I really don’t think about all this,” Disha added.

