Disha Patani knows how to turn from smoking hot to elegant, all in a snap. See photos

Disha Patani is wooing her fans in her bombshell avatar. Disha Patani is wooing her fans in her bombshell avatar.

Disha Patani is looking sultry as ever in her latest photoshoot and her pictures will definitely steal away your heart because she looks drop-dead gorgeous. Disha has been posting her shoot pictures for a while and there is no doubt that she has sizzled through all of them. But it seems she has a lot more to offer because she is back with yet another amazing photoshoot and we bet it is going to leave you speechless.

The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor posted some pictures looking stunning in a white ensemble and a powder blue sexy number. The actor also shot for Harper’s Bazaar and she looks like a diva in all the pictures. Till now, we have seen the actor posing in bikinis and flaunting her sultry looks, but this photoshoot is everything elegant and Disha has proved that she can rock every outfit like a superstar. Against the stunning backdrop of the emerald mines in Kagem, Zambia, Disha’s pastel gowns and en pointe poses are redefining chic. Disha also shot for Filmfare and GQ recently where she was seen in her ultra hot avatar and the pictures can definitely make you skip a beat.

Disha shared some tips for young girls who see her as their icon. She recently spoke to indianexpress.com. “There are many things you do to enhance your outer beauty with cosmetics and all, but you have to be comfortable with yourself first. Don’t let people tell you that you are fat or beautiful or ugly, you should love yourself before anything or anyone else does. Eat healthy, have fun, be yourself,” she said.

New cover for @BazaarIndia Jul/Aug 2017❤️shot by @andreavarani Styled by Prayag,HMU by Marcepedrozo Thanks @GemfieldsPlc for stay in Zambia pic.twitter.com/yL5w9vc3eb — Disha Patani (@DishPatani) July 3, 2017

On the work front, Disha would share the silver screen with rumoured beau Tiger Shroff in the upcoming film Baaghi 2, which would be helmed by choreographer-turned-director Ahmed Khan. Tiger has already begun its shooting while Disha is yet to start her schedule. Disha and Tiger have shared the screen space in a single, “Befikra”, which released a year ago.

